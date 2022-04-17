3
There will be more hardship – Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has predicted that there is more hardship ahead for people to endure.

She made the disclosure in an interview with ZionFelix.

The popular Gospel musician stated that the Bible has made it clear what will happen when the end time is near.

She admitted the hardship in the country, however, she added that the hardship is not in Ghana alone.

Evangelist Asamoah said many people are experiencing hardship and price increments even outside Ghana.

No matter how difficult things will be, she believes God will have a way to save those who serve Him.

When asked about her thoughts on the E-Levy, she said it is a good initiative.

She stressed that taxes paid by the people abroad help the government to develop the country, so it is not wrong if people pay taxes in Ghana.

Watch the full interview below.

Source: www.zionfelix.net
