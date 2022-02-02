There will be no 1-week for my late father but I'm available for 'greetings' - Mzbel

Singer Mzbel

Mzbel loses father

Mzbel postpone radio show over the demise of her father



Mzbel to hold a 'quiet' 1-week service for late father



Ghanaian musician and radio presenter, Mzbel has announced that per the Muslim custom, there will be no 1-week memorial service for her late father, who passed away on January 27.



However, the singer has indicated that friends and sympathizers who wish to commiserate with her can pass through the Belkids Playground located at Mallam-Gbawe to "greet me and get information on the final arrangements."



Thursday, February 3, will mark 1-week of Mr Albert Amoah's passing.

GhanaWeb earlier reported that Mzbel received news of her father's death while presenting her live show 'Odo Nsor' on Onua FM.



Devastated by the sad news, she had to call off her show and attend to family matters.



"I beg you, I will have to call off the show, I can no longer continue. My father is dead. It will sound weird, it will sound so weird, but we cant continue with the show. I have to go, my father is a Muslim, If I don't quickly go, they will bury him without me seeing him. I beg you, let's just close the show, I beg you," Mzbel announced on the radio.



The '16 Years' crooner in a 'thank you' post on Facebook on Wednesday acknowledged the love and support shown her during these trying times.



Read Mzbel's statement below:

Hello family & friends, Hope you are all doing well. This message is to officially inform you about the demise of my dear father which occurred on the night of 27th January. Tomorrow, Thursday 3rd of February will be exactly a week. However, there will be no one-week celebration. But I will be available at my office at Belkids playground, Mallam - Gbawe, from 10am for all my love ones who want to greet me and get information on the final arrangements. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences. I dearly appreciate them all.







