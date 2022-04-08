0
These 10 celebrities broke the internet with their fashion styles

Stars On The Week Celebrities gracing our week

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

More often than not, celebrities set the trends so that their fans can judge their styles and draw some inspiration from them.

This week ended with so much news circulating in the showbiz circles including the death of Psalm Adjeteyfio, which has sent shock waves to many social media users.

Although the death story is one that is still fresh on the minds of people, Gloria Safo celebrated her birthday this week but instead of sharing her picture to mark the day, she shared a post of her late mum who passed on a month ago.

This doesn't take away the fact that she has set so many trends in fashion, just as was seen through some photos that were shared by some celebrities when they wished her well on her birthday.

These surely pass for this week's top 10 fashionable icons list.

Meanwhile, Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin, Zynnnel Zuh have also marveled fans yet again with their lovely fashion sensation.

For what celebrities wore this week, scroll down for more:

















