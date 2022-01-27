These 5 celebrities pulled up in expensive vehicles at Afia Schwarzenegger's event

These Ghanaian celebrities cruise in fancy cars that cost a fortune

Big-spending is a part of celebrity culture and Ghanaian showbiz personalities are not exempted from it.



To the ordinary Ghanaian, the investment of celebrities in luxury and extravagance might seem like a big deal but to them, it feels just like a drop in a bucket.



It is the case that on every occasion, some Ghanaian celebrities do not hesitate to flaunt their wealth in any shape or form.



These same attitudes were displayed at the one-week celebration of Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father where expensive vehicles were flaunted.

Like a ‘battle of affluence’, in the quest to make their presence felt, some fancy cars such as G-Wagon, Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus, Jaguar, and others made it to the event.



Fadda Dickson, Tracey Boakye, Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Agradaa, and Diamond Appiah were the showstoppers at the memorial service held for Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father on January 26, 2022.



