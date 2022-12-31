0
These 8 Ghanaian designers are the best for every gentleman’s linen shirt needs

Fashion Guys.png Elikem Kumordzie, Abrantie the Gentleman and Brommon

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: braperucci.africa

What’s the best thing a gentleman needs in warm weather? A chic linen shirt.

Look, when you’re dealing with hot (not warm) weather you can’t avoid sweat. And the only thing worse is sweating through your shirts. You feel uncomfortable and this in turn messes up your confidence and fashion style. Like we said, a chic linen shirt can never go wrong on a sunny day.

Linens are naturally light and highly breathable fabric. They keep you warm and are also sweat-absorbent. Plus they make keep you looking fly with finesse. The only thing dripping would be your fashion sense. Yes, yes, we know lines easily crumple up. But a crumpled-up linen shirt in a relaxed setting is a total vibe, methinks.

But where to get a fashionable pair of linens in Ghana? We’ll show you.

From linen kaftan-styled shirts to cotton-linen blends, here are 8 Ghanaian designers that offer some of the best bespoke linen shirts for gentlemen.

Elikem Kumordzie

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elikem Kumordzie (@elikemkumordzie)



Abrantie the Gentleman

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Gentleman Menswear ????ABT (@abrantiethegentleman)



Brommon

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brommon Atelier (@brommon)

Odeneho Wear

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Odeneho Wear (@odeneho__wear)



Goshvain

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by G O S H V A I N (@goshvain)



NY Atelier

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ••|| NY Atelier ||•• (@ny_atelier_)



BOA DI Custom Tailoring

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BOA DI Custom Tailoring (@boadicustomtailoring)



Odina Couture

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Odina Couture (@odinacouture)

1981clothings

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 1981 Clothings (@1981clothings)

