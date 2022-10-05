These celebrities have received favours from strangers

Lydia Forson and Bridget Otoo are outspoken celebrities

It is a no-brainer that celebrities are often provided special treatment wherever they go.

From special seats reserved at events and even being the preferred customers to be served first, these individuals are given the advantage of being a priority.



In recent times, some Ghanaian celebrities have publicized their various encounters with strangers who have offered them favours without hesitation.



The likes of popular media personality, Bridget Ottoo, and actress Lydia Forson have narrated stories of how some total strangers have either rescued them from tight situations or offered them thoughtful gestures.



In one of the above events, however, there has been the intent to reward the ‘Good Samaritan’.



Let’s take a look at some celebrities who have received favours from total strangers

The actress in a series of tweets detailed that a mystery man paid for all the items she bought from a shop and also appreciated her activism on social media.



The outspoken actress in a detailed narration of the encounter on social media, said although she insisted on paying for her items, the man’s inflexible desire to take care of the bill made her give in eventually.



“To the kind gentleman who paid for my groceries today, wheeled my cart to the car, and left without asking for anything in return, I just want to say THANK YOU. The last thing he said before leaving was ‘I just need you to know some of us see and appreciate everything you do,” she stated on Twitter.

To the kind gentleman who paid for my groceries today, wheeled my cart to the car,and left without asking for anything in return,I just want to say THANK YOU.



Media personality, Bridget Otoo, told a story of how a street hawker’s kindness once saved her life.



She took to Facebook to narrate how a random hawker freely offered her water while driving home in a sick and dehydrated state.



Bridget said she was short of physical cash and offered to pay via mobile money but the trader opted to give her the water free of charge.



“I fell sick while driving home a few days ago and needed water, I had no physical cash on me except momo. I was also embarrassed to ask those in traffic, I mean who would take momo for just 2 cedis water? I began to dehydrate more, I had passed at least 4 bottle water sellers on the kpone stretch, then I saw this young lady, I whispered that I wanted water and can only pay via momo. She declined the momo and gave me the water when she saw the state I was in. I drank the water, washed my face, and rested a bit. She didn’t want me to pay, so I insisted on taking her number to thank her later.



“I drove off thanking God and thinking how this girl saved me in ways she would never know. I called her the next morning to thank her and went ahead to send her momo to show just how grateful I am. she called back, shocked and happy,” she stated on Facebook.

To reciprocate her kindness, Bridget said she intends to make an impact in her life.



“We had a long conversation and I discovered she’s an SHS dropout, she’s agreed to meet me to talk and I honestly can’t wait to see where this goes, I hope I can also make an impact in her life. The people with the least can be so kind. I’m grateful to Portia,” she added.



