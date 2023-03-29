These celebrities were spotted at Chairman Wontumi’s mother’s funeral

Some personalities from the entertainment industry were present at Bernard Antwi Bosiako's mother’s funeral to commiserate with him.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman’s mother was laid to rest on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in a graceful ceremony at Kuntenase in the Ashanti region.



Asides from his friends and fellow politicians, a number of showbiz personalities, particularly Kumawood stars, also showed up to mourn with the politician affectionately called Chairman Wontumi.



The likes of Diana Asamoah, Salinko, Delay, Matilda Asare, and others were seen paying homage to the astute politician and participating in the event.



There were also performances from the likes of Jack Alolome, Diana Asamoah, Maame Ode, talented kids season 12 winner, Akwadaa Nyame, and others.



In the case of Delay, her presence seemed as a pleasant surprise and this was due to the fact that Chairman Wontumi expressed shock after seeing her at the event.



Watch the videos below:

















EB/BB