0
Menu
Entertainment

These celebrities were spotted at Chairman Wontumi’s mother’s funeral

Video Archive
Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some personalities from the entertainment industry were present at Bernard Antwi Bosiako's mother’s funeral to commiserate with him.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman’s mother was laid to rest on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in a graceful ceremony at Kuntenase in the Ashanti region.

Asides from his friends and fellow politicians, a number of showbiz personalities, particularly Kumawood stars, also showed up to mourn with the politician affectionately called Chairman Wontumi.

The likes of Diana Asamoah, Salinko, Delay, Matilda Asare, and others were seen paying homage to the astute politician and participating in the event.

There were also performances from the likes of Jack Alolome, Diana Asamoah, Maame Ode, talented kids season 12 winner, Akwadaa Nyame, and others.

In the case of Delay, her presence seemed as a pleasant surprise and this was due to the fact that Chairman Wontumi expressed shock after seeing her at the event.

Watch the videos below:









EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs