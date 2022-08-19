0
These celebrities will make you drop your jaw with their fashion choices

Celebs In This Weeks Select Stunning celebrities in vogue

Fri, 19 Aug 2022

The world of fashion has evolved so much in the last fifty years. Old trends that died have come back better with celebrities from all walks of life, at different events, elegantly showing staying in vogue.

What a rollercoaster the 21st century has been. Although the pandemic made everything and everyone take a back seat, it didn't stop the planning process of designers.

Fast forward to August 2022, while some stars are making style statements with stay-at-home fashion, many have sought to power dress, shimmer, and shine; from baggy fits to sensual corsets; striking prints to colour pop attires, to their various red carpet, conference, travel, and many other outdoor programmes.

Although 2022 is running so fast towards the end, some icons are making it a point to seize the opportunity to leave a mark with their fashion choices.

Scroll below for the celebrities making this week's list of ‘Stars in Vogue’:

















ADA/BOG

