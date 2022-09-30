1
Menu
Entertainment

These celebrity fashion styles will make you fall in love

Celebs With Style Celebrities in vogue

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrities’ outfits on Instagram look nothing less than a dream for fashion lovers.

Although we adore our celebrities, the ones with good and trendy fashion senses come at the top of the favourite celebrities list.

It’s therefore no surprise that celebrities step out looking nothing less than flawless every single day.

But that’s also because celebrities are always under scrutiny – from their outfits to the words they utter: they are carefully examined.

And with that, such celebrities like Salma Mumin, Zynnel Zuh, Sandra Ankobiah, Selly Galley, Anita Akuffo, and Serwaa Amihere are some of the famous names that don't disappoint when it comes to style.

While there are steady players, there are other people who toss in one picture every so often to remind their fans that they are still in the game.

GhanaWeb has put together some of your most favourite styles below.

These are actually from stars who made the current week's list:

















ADA/EA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer