These celebrity fashion styles will make you fall in love

Celebrities in vogue

Celebrities’ outfits on Instagram look nothing less than a dream for fashion lovers.

Although we adore our celebrities, the ones with good and trendy fashion senses come at the top of the favourite celebrities list.



It’s therefore no surprise that celebrities step out looking nothing less than flawless every single day.



But that’s also because celebrities are always under scrutiny – from their outfits to the words they utter: they are carefully examined.



And with that, such celebrities like Salma Mumin, Zynnel Zuh, Sandra Ankobiah, Selly Galley, Anita Akuffo, and Serwaa Amihere are some of the famous names that don't disappoint when it comes to style.



While there are steady players, there are other people who toss in one picture every so often to remind their fans that they are still in the game.

GhanaWeb has put together some of your most favourite styles below.



These are actually from stars who made the current week's list:







































ADA/EA