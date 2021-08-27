These current pictures of veteran actor Kohwe might make you shed tears

Veteran actor, Kohwe sitting on the laps of an unknown gentleman

Kohwe, in his current state, might not be easily identifiable to people who knew him for the active roles he played in Ghana's 'Akan Drama' series or the popular 'District Colonial Court.



Aside from the fact that old age has caught up with him, Mr. Kofi Laing popularly known as Kohwe appears to be seriously sick in pictures making rounds on social media.



Prior to this development, Ablekuma West MP, Ursula Owusu Ekuful sometime in October 2020 paid a visit to the actor and promised to offer him support.

Also in 2019, Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi who was then the Tourism Minister on behalf of the government also paid him a visit to donate items.



In the pictures which have gone viral, he was seen sitting on the laps of an unidentified gentleman with his limbs looking numb.



The veteran actor does not only appear weak and feeble but his eyes look non-functional as well.



One can recall that Kohwe sometime in 2019 bemoaned how the conditions of veterans who worked hard to bring smiles to the faces of Ghanaians are nothing to write home about.



“Don’t wait for me to die, before you pay glowing tribute to me for my wonderful contribution, your tribute will be meaningless because it will not bring me back to life,” he stated when some colleague actors paid him an earlier visit.

See the pictures below:







