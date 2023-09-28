'They are bringing people to tell lies' - Naira Marley says DJ Splash wasn’t signed to Marlian Music

Naira Marley and DJ Splash

Controversial rapper, Naira Marley, has debunked rumors that DJ Splash, a talented disc jockey currently facing mental health challenges, was signed to Marlian Music.

During an interview with former presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri, Naira Marley addressed allegations that he had negatively impacted the young DJ's life.



Recall that DJ Splash revealed to actress Iyabo Ojo that Naira Marley and his associates had allegedly planned to harm him during his time with them.



Naira Marley, however, clarified that DJ Splash had never been signed to Marlian Music. He explained that he knew DJ Splash as a DJ, but they had not collaborated at shows or other events. DJ Splash had been given the title merely because there was a photo of them together.

He said: “DJ Splash was never signed to Marlian Music; I know him as a DJ, but he’s never deejayed with me at shows or anything, it’s not like he’s my DJ, they just gave him the title because I have a picture with him. As nice as I am to everybody now, there’s a lot of people around me that come and go.



“Whatever happened to him, he was not at my house, he was far gone from I don’t know where he went and I don’t understand where all this is coming from, DJ Splash, DJ whatever, I don’t understand where it’s coming from, that’s all lies, they’re just bringing out people from nowhere to tell lies. He was never my DJ, he was never signed to Marlian Music, he has never worked for Marlian Music.”