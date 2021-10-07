They hate it when you're elevating - Fella Makafui jabs

Actress Fella Makafui

Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui says some Ghanaians hate to see individuals progress in life.



She has observed that critics are quick to discredit people instead of offering their support.



In a series of tweets, Fella, who is married to rapper, Medikal, explained that some people feel intimated with the growth of others including herself, hence, do everything in their power to destroy the progress.

According to her, young people are victims of such plots as they continue to receive stiff opposition from people who are rather expected to uplift and encourage them.



"I have come to understand some Ghanaians only hate on you when you are elevating! They hate competition!! They dislike it because it intimidates most of them! It’s even worse when you are young! But anyway, I won’t dull my sparkle because of your feelings!," she wrote in a tweet dated October 6.



In a separate post, Fella intimated that despite being at the center of criticism, she will stop at nothing when it comes to fulfilling her dream.



"Lol I’m not even where I want to be in life but at my age and what I have achieved lol, all I can say is “Thank you Jesus“. I’m proud of myself...You can discredit my efforts and hard-works but as long as it doesn’t affect my bank account...WE GOOD!!," she wrote.



It is however, unclear, what triggered her assertion.

