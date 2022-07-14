3
They sabotaged my sachet water business – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger

Thu, 14 Jul 2022

Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger ventured into a new sachet water business in 2021.

She named the water after herself ‘QAS Drinking Water’ and ‘Pena Drinking Water’ which is her daughter, Miss Pena Geiling E Amankona.

Well, it appears that the brand is no longer seen on the market as it used to be and there is a reason.

According to the self-styled queen of Ghana comedy, people tried to sabotage the brand just because they knew it belonged to her and she had the name of her daughter boldly inscribed on it.

Afia Schwarzenegger added that Ghanaians are fond of seeing celebrities fail in other businesses they do just because of hate which is not the case in neighboring Nigeria.

She ended by revealing that she has rebranded the sachet water and it is doing well now but she will however never disclose the new name of the water to anyone.

