‘They said I’m a lesbian’ – Nana Yaa Brefo opens up on rumour that started at Angel FM

Broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo has refuted claims of being a lesbian while noting that the rumour was fueled by her close association with colleague Yaa Kyeraa and their taste for trousers.

The popular radio presenter in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM said she had heard about the rumour and several others, however, there was no iota of truth in the claims.



“This started at Angel. They said I’m a lesbian; myself and Yaa Kyeraa,” she said as she detailed what might have informed that notion. “I think it’s because we like wearing trousers and shirts.”



“It is false. It’s not true, I’m not a lesbian and I’ve never been, neither is Yaa Kyeraa a lesbian. I am a mother, I’ve been married; I never married women,” Nana Yaa Brefo emphasized.



Explaining why she prefers wearing trousers, the celebrated media personality said “It’s probably because of my stature; there’s a lot of masculine within me. And I also want to feel conformable most of the time. Let’s not judge people according to what they wear or how they look.”



On how she met Yaa Kyeraa and why the chemistry between them is glaring, Nana Yaa Brefo said she noticed Yaa Kyeraa adored her so much hence the synergy.

She recalled their encounter at Kingdom FM during an interview, saying: “Yaa made me know she looked up to me even when she hadn’t met me.”



According to Nana Yaa Brefo, before she joined Angel FM, “a very big politician asked if I had monitored the station. When I monitored, I saw myself in her (Yaa Kyeraa). We gel so well, she sees me as a big sister, and she gives me the respect I deserve; I also try to give her that big sister support.”



“We are close but it’s nothing close to lesbianism,” Nana Yaa Brefo concluded as monitored by GhanaWeb. "She's married, she's a mother as well."



Nana Yaa Brefo joined Angel Broadcasting Network in June 2020 after quitting Multimedia Group.













BB