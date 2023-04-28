‘They said I stole Tracey Boakye’s handbag’ – Xandy Kamel

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel, has recounted some instances where Tracey Boakye was tagged as her sponsor.

Xandy said at a point, she was perceived as poor and needy to the extent that she was accused of stealing Tracey’s handbag.



Recounting her ordeal, Xandy said she had struggled to clear the widespread perception that Tracey Boakye is her benefactor but to no avail.



“There was a time ago I saw a post on some fake blogs saying Tracey is the one taking care of me. Some of them said Tracey gave me a loan. Others also said I stole her handbag. Some time ago, I called to ask if she has ever told any of the blogs that she is the one taking care of me and she asked me to ignore it,” Xandy told Zionfelix.



Xandy was asked if she is indeed sure of not receiving any form of support from Tracey Boakye and she answered:



“Tracey hasn’t done anything for me. What has she done for me? Ask Tracey when she knew me. She knew me when I was Xandy Kamel,” she insisted.





The cause of Xandy and Tracey’s feud



Xandy Kamel and Tracey Boakye’s beautiful friendship came to a halt after the former dished out what was described as a piece of unsolicited advice to the latter during her wedding.



This follows her absence at Tracey’s wedding, a situation which was questioned by netizens online.



“My advice to Tracey is that she should avoid friends. The man should also avoid those who will tell him Tracey talks. Right now, everyone is saying Tracey is bragging because she is showing what she has. It is because God has blessed her and she is showing it off... She should be careful. The man should avoid those who will say that to him and always keep people with positive mindsets around him. Also, Tracey avoids friends, and avoids me,” Xandy Kamel stated.

Xandy’s advice to Tracey Boakye appears to have completely severed the ties between them.



This was contained in Tracey’s reply to her.



"Attention! To all my WhatsApp contacts here, if u see anything on social media or hear anything negative or positive about me. DON'T COME AND ADVICE OR TELL ME. I don't need it!!! Use that advice for yourself! Don’t come and destroy the good relationship we have, by making me tell u NONSENSE!! Keep your advice and let's respect ourselves! THANK YOU."



