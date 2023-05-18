0
They said my husband used his manhood for blood money – Mimi Michaels' touching story

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entrepreneur cum musician, Mimi Andani Michaels, has recalled some public speculations following her inability to give birth.

She said at a point, people started peddling rumours that her husband sacrificed his manhood for money.

Mimi said their businesses were flourishing yet they did not have a child of their own to invest in and that was what raised the brows.

“At a point, because you are doing business and it is flourishing bit by bit, people speculate all sorts of things. They said my husband sacrificed his penis for money. People who lived in the vicinity for a long time were saying this,” she stated in an interview with Zionfelix.

Highlighting other challenges she encountered, Mimi said her husband started bringing up discussions about having a baby outside their marriage due to family pressure.

“Lack of childbirth in marriage causes a lot of problems. Men might support you but they might get fed up with the pressure. He got fed up and started having conversations of possibly bringing in someone to give birth for him,” she disclosed.

Mimi, however, expressed the joy and fulfilment she has since experienced after finally being able to carry her own child.

“You get to experience true love when you have a child. Forget about the love you have for a man, that is not true love. Wait till you experience a baby come out of you and you will know what love is. That is why a lot of women who already have kids find it hard to get married,” she observed.

