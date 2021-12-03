They think I'm a comedian so everything goes - Heiress Jacinta shares sexual harassment story

Source: MzGee, Contributor

Award-winning comedian Heiress Jacinta has revealed that she gets attempts to sexually harass her “a lot”.

Apparently to her attackers being great at your job is an indication of her openness to harassment. They, therefore, see her role in the creative arts as an invitation to harass her.



Sharing her experience on #JustBeingUs with MzGee, the Queen of Comedy explained her no-nonsense response to this occupational hazard gets her branded as a difficult person by these men.



She further explained many Ghanaian women are silent over the matter because they do not want to be seen as taking things too personally.

Watch the below:



