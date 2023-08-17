'They will still break your heart so receive the gifts' – Tiwa Savage advises ladies about men

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats queen diva Tiwa Savage, has given single ladies some "valuable" advice.

During a recent performance, the singer urged unmarried women, whether they were independent or not, to let guys who were prepared to shower money on them do so.



Tiwa emphasized the significance of women enjoying themselves with all the goodies and luxuries offered while dating a love interest while emphasizing that she is not encouraging women to engage in 'runs or prostitution.



'Runs' is an act where a person pursues a love interest with the sole purpose of making money out of them.

Speaking at the show, Tiwa said: “I am not encouraging runs, I am not saying you should go after a man for his money. I am just saying it is sweet when he wants to spend his money on you.



“They will still break your heart anyways. So, it is better for you to cry with your Christian doir, and your birkin bag and your private jet to Dubai. We have our own money , we are just saying, his money is important and must be eaten.”