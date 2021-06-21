Thieves captured on camera at Nana Aba Anamoah’s birthday party

Some individuals who were not invited to Nana Aba Anamoah’s birthday party made away with some scented candles during the ceremony, the broadcaster has said.
In a tweet after the event, Nana Aba Anamoah expressed utmost shock at the development.
“Ei. You can turn up at someone’s party uninvited and steal their scented candles? Wow. What a thief,” the tweet read.
In another post, Nana Aba Anamoah announced that the act was captured on camera and sought the views of her followers on whether she should make the video clip public or not.
She shared: “Ahaaaaa! The uninvited guests who stole my scented candles at the party were captured on camera. Should I post it?”
It is unknown whether her post is a joke or the incident indeed happened.
Nana Aba Anamoah celebrated her birthday over the weekend. The “champagne breakfast, afternoon jam & dinner” was held at her residence and saw a number of showbiz personalities, colleagues in the media and other figures in attendance.
Last year, she broke the internet with a black Range Rover gift she received as a birthday present.
Ei. You can turn up at someone’s party uninvited and steal their scented candles?— n.a (@thenanaaba) June 20, 2021
Wow. What a thief.
Ahaaaaa!
The uninvited guests who stole my scented candles at the party were captured on camera.— n.a (@thenanaaba) June 21, 2021
Should I post it?
- Watch what Honourable Aponkye did at Nana Aba Anamoah’s birthday party
- Celebrities and media colleagues converge to celebrate Nana Aba’s birthday in epic style
- Dubious thinking could have gone into decision to rent aircraft – Lord Mensah
- I sacked Fameye from my church for refusing to wash his feet – Ajagurajah
- #FixTheCountry: 'For once be brave' - Nana Aba Anamoah to Paul Adom-Otchere
- Read all related articles