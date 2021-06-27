Things you probably didn’t know about Diana Hamilton

Diana Antwi Hamilton, Ghanaian gospel musician

• Diana Hamilton has been crowned the 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year

• She is a nurse and a fashion designer



• She has been singing for the past 10 years



Diana Antwi Hamilton is a Ghanaian gospel musician with several awards to her name. She is the third of eight children born to Apostle Felix Elvis Antwi and Comfort Antwi in Kumasi, Ghana.



She had her basic education at Morning Star School, Cantonments in Accra, and proceeded to Ghana National College, Cape Coast for her secondary education.



Later, she proceeded to study and practice Nursing. Prior to that, Diana had been singing in church. She was nurtured with the fear of the Lord and this has proven to be one of her major secrets of success.

At the early age of 13, Diana was a backing vocalist for Francis Agyei. She released her debut album in 2007 titled, "Osoro Bekasa" and this album enjoyed some good airplay which brought her into the limelight.



Her second album "Ensi Wo Yie", released in 2010, gained her prominence in the Ghanaian gospel music industry. She was one of the headline artistes for the 2019 Harvest Praise which happened at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.



From her birth to her humble youth in Kumasi, Diana developed a profound music talent at a very tender age that has led to a celebrated journey. She has also shared the same stage with leading musicians across the world.



She is a regular host on OHTV’s (SKY 199) "Africa Rising" and has performed on several Christian Networks. Diana has served as Music Director of Royal Priesthood, the resident choir of the Church of Pentecost UK and prior to this, was the Music Director of ‘Vibrations’, a music group at Kumasi Nursing Training College.



Diana Hamilton enjoys cooking. She designs her own fashion. She remains a mentor for a lot of up-and-coming gospel musicians. She also finds time to mentor a lot of youths in her local church.

She is married to Dr. Joseph Hamilton and the couple has a set of twins (Michaela and Michael).



Diana opened the second day of the 2021 VGMA music awards night with her performance. On the night, she swept four awards - Gospel Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year and Artiste of the Year.



Also, she won the 2021 Most Streamed Female Act of the Year Award at the 3Music Women's Brunch. In March 2021, she was among the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music by the 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch.