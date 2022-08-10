1
Think what you like; I only please Allah - Akuapem Poloo's first post after converting to Islam

Akuapem Poloo White Chsn.png Actress Akuapem Poloo

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Akuapem Poloo on August 9, renounced Christianity by converting to Islam, a transition that was carried by Muslim clergies including the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Cheif Imam on Nsakina Quran Reciter.

Although the news was greeted with mixed reactions from her fans, the actress, in a follow-up post just a day after her religion switch indicated that she doesn't owe the world an explanation but only seeks to please her maker, Allah.

The post sighted by GhanaWeb on August 10 read: "Sometimes you just have to overlook some things and focus on your life yeah let them think what they want you just do what you want just make sure what you do pleases ALLAH."

The 31-year-old mother of one has been welcomed with open arms by the Muslim community, including some of her colleagues in the movie industry.

Actress Kalsoume Sinare congratulating Poloo wrote: "Alhamdulillah," translated in English as "praise be to God".

Also, rapper, Eno Barony and a host of Akuapem Poloo's Instagram followers shared in her joy with well wishes and praise to Allah.

"Alhamdulillah full Muslim now. Thanks to the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Cheif Imam on Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board for assisting in this," the popular actress and video vixen announced on Tuesday.

Check out the posts below:

A post shared by Rosemond Alade Brown (@akuapem_poloo)



A post shared by Rosemond Alade Brown (@akuapem_poloo)



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
