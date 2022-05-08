0
This country is too hot – James Brown laments as he returns to Nigeria

James Brown In Lll Nigerian cross dresser, James Brown

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Crossdresser, James Brown, took to his social media page to announce his arrival into the country after several months studying in the UK.

Sharing his return to Nigeria, he posted a video of himself being welcomed at the airport in a grand style with a group of dancers, drummers along side his sister, and friends.

He hinted on changing the mindset of Nigerians upon his return. James Brown however, spoke about the harsh weather condition in the country.

Expressing his displeasure, he claimed the weather was too hot. Adding that his body was already used to the cold weather condition in the UK.

He wrote; “This Country is too HOT ha".

