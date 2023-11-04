This is a ‘stupid’ question – Prophet Kumchacha scolds radio presenter over 2024 election prophecy

As the 2024 general elections approach, men of God especially prophets have been speaking about what the outcome would be as political parties prepare to battle it out.

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha, is known for prophesying about elections and has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would not remain in government beyond 2024.



The prophet vowed that he would stop being a pastor if the NPP wins the 2024 elections because the Akufo-Addo-led government has not delivered as expected.



In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Prophet Kumchacha scolded the host after asking him 'should his church be burnt if his prophecy did not come to fruition.'



This is how the conversation ensued between Prophet Kumchacha and the host of the programme, Fiifi Pratt during a discussion about the 2024 elections.



Prophet Kumchacha: This government has failed the nation with the way banks have collapsed, the youth are struggling for employment and the hardship in the country. If this NPP government wins the 2024 elections, I will stop being a pastor.

Fiifi Pratt: So are you saying if NPP wins the 2024 elections you will cease being a pastor?



Prophet Kumchacha: Yes, I will.



Fiifi Pratt: Should your church be burnt if it does not happen?



Prophet Kumchacha: I didn’t say come and burn it, that is a stupid question. How can you burn something that was built with money? Then it would make sense to give it out for rent.



Watch the video below





SB/BB



You can also watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



