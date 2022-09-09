0
This is how your stars welcomed September with glamourous styles

WHAT STARS WORE What stars wore for the week

Fri, 9 Sep 2022

Whether you're scanning the red carpet for the latest in celebrity trends or prefer to get your style inspiration from Instagram these days, there’s no denying the influence entertainers have on trends.

The arrival of September was an exciting moment in the world of celebrity fashion and trends all over the world and in Ghana.

Not only will readers be treated with style by the most prominent socialites and entertainment stars on their social media platforms.

All this means that one will have the chance to admire more than a few fabulous red carpets and daytime looks, resulting in plenty of inspiration for readers.

So get ready for your social feeds to once again be clogged with catwalk shots, front-row celebrity sightings, and street style.

From lessons on how to dress up your wardrobe classics to ideas for your next big event, these are our favourite stars' looks from the week so far.

Check images of the stars below:























