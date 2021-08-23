This is the first time Patapaa has released a sensible song - Kwame Mickey

Renowned music producer Kwame Appiah widely known as Kwame Mickey has heaped praises on Patapaa for his latest song with Wendy Shay.

According to him, the track happens to be the first time the "One Corner" hitmaker has released a sensible song.



He told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM that, he has listened to Patapaa’s new song and it is the best so far.



He further noted that it appears Patapaa has listened to critics and is now releasing good songs.



Kwame Mickey is a veteran music and movie producer who developed a great passion and love for music production when his brother started his recordings as a commercial artist in 1993. Since then has been on this journey.

Some big names Kwame has worked with are Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Osuani Afrifa, Charlie Pee, Nana Yaw Asare, Ex- Doe, Terry BonChaka, Stella Addo, Hallelujah Voices, Abena Amponsah, Uncle Atto, Dr. Paa Bobo, Bishop Michael Osei Bonsu, Paa Solo(Sibo Brothers), Amakye Dede, Mama Martha, Aseibu Amenfi.



