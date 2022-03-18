15
This is the time to exhibit your intelligence - Lydia Forson reminds NPP's economic wizkid

Fri, 18 Mar 2022

Actress Lydia Forson is shocked that Ghana’s economic gurus, who are supposed to turn around the country’s fortunes, are not working to make things right.

She is shocked that all they can do under the circumstance is to speak Grammar to the people of Ghana.

The actress, who has always been vocal about Ghana and global sociopolitical issues, indicated that prior to this period, the people who are now occupying positions were on the neck of the former President.

However, they have now been given the opportunity but cannot do anything about the worrying situation although they promised better.

“What a time! I still remember when the dollar was heading to almost GH4 under the previous government. The way we bore! Now a dollar is almost GH 8 and our economic gurus who held conferences with PowerPoints haven’t been able to do much but still speak bl3,” she said in a tweet.







Source: mynewsgh.com
