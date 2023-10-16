This is total witchcraft! — Kwesi Ernest fires Kwasi Aboagye over feud with Shatta Wale

Kwesi Ernest and Kwasi Aboagye

Head of Events of Ghana Music Awards - United Kingdom (GMA-UK), Kwesi Ernest, has criticised the host of the Entertainment Review show on Peace FM, Kwasi Aboagye for attacking Shatta Wale over the musician's £80,000 performance fee claim.

According to him, it is baffling why some members of the public and players in the entertainment industry would be worried about the income the artiste earned at an event instead of commending organizers for their efforts.



Kwesi Ernest indicated that he is absolutely astonished by the claims of Kwasi Aboagye challenging the £80,000 performance fee paid to Shatta Wale and chided him for his actions.



Speaking in an interview with Power FM which GhanaWeb monitored, Kwesi Ernest described the actions of Kwasi Aboagye as total witchcraft.



“I’m shocked. Let the artiste even complain that when he came he wasn’t paid so that Ghanaians would insult us for bringing Shatta Wale to London and not paying him.



"I haven’t seen it before that someone has been paid for work done and then people are angry. Why should somebody’s salary be a problem? This is total witchcraft for somebody’s income he earned to be a problem. I don’t understand,” Ernest said.

He further asserted that the focus should be on the organizers of the event being able to pay the artiste and not denting their reputation with counterclaims.



“Someone writes that his wife is pregnant, then you sitting somewhere will say it's not true, is the baby yours? The most important thing is somebody came to work and he said he's been paid, whether it was £1 or £5 which should be in the interest of Ghanaians. How can someone’s income that you won't get a share of it be your burden? I don’t understand,” said Kwesi Ernest.



His reaction comes after Kwasi Aboagye labeled Shatta Wale’s claims that he (Shatta Wale) was paid a whopping £80,000 for performing at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 as false.



Earlier in a Twitter post, the Dancehall musician, while appreciating the organizers and fans for a successful event, bragged about being honored with such an amount.



In what seemed like a jab at event organizers in Ghana, Shatta said:

“Thank you, London, #GMAUK You did what Ghana music in Ghana couldn’t do 80k pounds for performance Artiste of the year 2023 (Icing on the cake) Shatta Wale is a London boy now !!!”



But Kwasi Aboagye insisted that Shatta's statements were mere lies.



The popular broadcaster said on his Peace FM Entertainment Review that it is impossible for the organizers to pay him such an amount after incurring other huge costs for his trip.



He said the organizers would not be able to afford such an amount after incurring visa expenses, first flight tickets, accommodation, and others for him and his team.



“Shatta Wale said he was paid 80,000 pounds as a performance fee and the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year’ award. He was never paid 80,000 pounds for his performance. It is a huge lie! Do the organizers even have that 80,000 pounds to give Shatta Wale? He is lying.

"It is never true. 80,000 pounds. You were given a heroic welcome at the airport, given a royalty treat. You, your girlfriend, and your entire team were given visas. You guys flew first class. I am not sure you were even given 10,000 pounds.



“The organizers cannot speak on it but listeners, I want you to know that it is not true. They cannot give him that kind of money. Which Ghanaian living in the UK, Which promoter can give that amount?” he retorted.



In response, Shatta Wale launched a scathing attack on Kwasi Aboagye and the owners of Despite Media, the entity that employs the radio presenter. Regardless of the attack, an unfazed Kwasi Aboagye maintained that the claim Shatta Wale was paid such an amount was false.









