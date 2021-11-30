This is what Quamina MP’s late father told him in a dream

Quamina MP is a popular Ghanaian rapper

Ghanaian musician, Quamina MP, has recounted an instance where his late father appeared to him in a dream to console him.



The ‘Amafuor girls’ hitmaker recalled a moment where he once cried himself to sleep and his late father appeared to him in a dream to prevent him from grieving.



Quamina MP, who was very attached to his late father, Bongo Amonoo, was highly affected and traumatized by the demise of his late father.



One can recall that sometime in December 2020, both Quamina MP and his father were involved in an accident on the Accra-Akosombo highway.

Although Quamina MP escaped unharmed, his dad passed on a few hours after being admitted at the hospital.



Following his father’s demise, the musician has been captured on several occasions grieving on social media as according to him, not a day passes by without his father being in his thoughts.



Quamina MP said he always revisits the painful moment they were both involved in the accident.



But in an interview with Adom TV, Quamina MP who appears stronger and better now revealed how he managed to pull through such moments.



“I remember I had a dream and in the dream I was crying and he came to me and he was like I should stop crying, I should stop worrying. And from that time, I had some energy that I should push on. If he were alive, that is what he would want from me.”