This is what made me – Nero X reveals

Nero X 768x533 1?resize=768%2C533&ssl=1 Ghanaian Highlife musician Nero X

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Nero X has disclosed that his hit song ‘Osey’ is what made him the focus of public attention.

He disclosed that he started music at a young age but didn’t have the resources and opportunity to do music as he wanted to.

He told Akua Sika on Happy 98.9 FM’s Happy Evening Drive, “I have a lot of songs I haven’t released yet but Osey brought me into the limelight. Osey made me and I’ll say a big thank you to Willizbeats too because that song also made Willis as we were all not in the limelight yet”.

Just like he does, he mentioned that Willis also tells people wherever he goes that Osey made him who he is today.

William Osafo known professionally as WillisBeats is a Ghanaian-born sound engineer, record producer and DJ from Takoradi. He is best known for producing Shatta Wale’s hit song singles ‘Taking Over’, ‘Forgetti’, ‘Sponsor’ by the late Ebony Reigns and ‘Osey’ by Nero X.

Source: happyghana.com
