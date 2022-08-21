0
This is where I troll celebrities - Fan shares photo of the room where he creates content

Social media bully discloses where he lives

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

A Twitter user with the handle, KendooOfficial has shared photos of his room online.

He noted that, that is the room he stays in while trolling popular Nigerian celebrities on Twitter.

"This is where I troll Wizkid and Davido from and cook my daily vawulence too. Shameless Davido Even Tinubu breaking news," he wrote.

The room which appears to not look so good, has got some social media users talking.

According to them, instead of the man to focus on making his life better, he is rather wasting time and creating controversy on social media about people who are doing better than him in real life.

Source: www.mynigeria.com
