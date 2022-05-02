This is why Afia Schwarzenegger was allegedly ‘kicked out’ of a KLM flight

Afia Schwarzenegger’s Europe tour ends in jeopardy

Afia Schwarzenegger attends ‘Accra in Paris’ event



Comedienne prevented from boarding a flight



Several blogs have reported that controversial Ghanaian socialite, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, was prevented from boarding a plane back to Ghana after spending weeks in Europe.



According to the reports, Afia Schwarzenegger was taken down a KLM flight which was scheduled to take off from Holland to Ghana because she was reportedly drunk.



In a video making rounds on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger was seen pleading with the flight authorities and establishing her innocence.



“I didn’t do anything wrong. Please, I didn’t do anything wrong,” Afia was heard telling the authorities as she stood by her luggage.

It can be recalled that the popular socialite embarked on a trip to Europe on April 7, 2022.



She was also spotted having a good time at the ‘Accra in Paris’ concert earlier held in France on April 23, 2022, at the Élysée Montmartre.







