This is why Kendrick Lamar is trending online amidst his visit to Ghana

Hollywood superstar, Kendrick Lamar, seems to be enjoying his stay in Ghana and this is evident in the fact that he has been spotted participating in some fun activities on social media.



The rapper who is currently in Ghana to promote his ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ album has among other things been praised for his humility, especially after pictures of him playing soccer with some kids from the ‘Jamestown ghetto’ went viral.



Some Ghanaian artistes including Black Sheriff and Stonebwoy have had the opportunity to meet him during his album listening organized by ‘Spotify’ and many have applauded him for choosing Ghana for such a course.

However, it has been alleged that Kendrick since his arrival in the country has been mostly seen rocking a particular yellow shirt and a pair of basketball shorts and this has caused a stir on social media.



Analyzing their points, they highlighted some events where he was seen in the same attire on different days and these includes; the album listening, playing with the Jamestown kids, having a meeting at Kozo among others.



In a new picture that has been circulating on social media, the American A-Lister, has again been spotted in the same yellow woven shirt he wore to the Freedom Skateboard Park a couple of days ago, drinking a sachet of water.



This particular picture which surfaced on the internet has got many social media users talking.



While some have cheered him on for living a modest lifestyle in the country, others have urged him to have a change in outfit.

Below are some reactions shared by some social media users on Twitter:



“Kendrick Lamar come Ghana just a week ein money finish... Ghana really hard”, another user added saying “Nigga wanna forget money and explore a lil bit. Go a lil low feel life. That it is.”



“This is Kendrick Lamar, a 14-time Grammy Award winner drinking 20 pesewas water in same clothes for one week but Sarkodie go buy 1.5 billion sneakers when boys dey suffer for Tema but I don't want to say anything ooo,” a user shared.



In a defence statement, a user said, “Kendrick Lamar doesn’t feel the need to prove himself to anyone because of the society he comes from. Sarkodie is raised in a society where they look at your shoes and outfit before approaching you, that’s what makes them different. Society!”





