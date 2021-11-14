This is why Nana Aba Anamoah hits number one on top Twitter trends

• Nana Aba Anamoah exposes, blasts social media troll at an audition

Twitter is on a rampage and it is because a social media troll has come face to face with his victims, that is; Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, and Serwaa Amihere at an audition grounds.



The ‘social media bully’ who never dreamt of ever coming across his victims was not only exposed but also missed an opportunity to qualify into GHOne’s ‘The Next TV Star’ reality show.



It all happened when Nana Aba Anamoah who appears to have done a thorough background check on the individual (contestant) dug out all the horrible comments he has ever tweeted about herself and likes of Lydia Forson, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otoo.



Nana Aba patiently waited for the gentleman to introduce himself and then right after, bit by bit, she clearly read out a long list of insults and false accusations he earlier used against her.



“Weren’t you the one who wrote this? Hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? You can’t even spell 'I’m I'. You can’t spell that. Yet you think you can sit behind your phone and type crap. You question people’s relevance. How relevant do you think you are? Because I have seen tweets of you rubbishing Lydia Forson too. You sit on Twitter and you write utter nonsense. You said horrible things about myself, Lydia Forson, Bridget and Serwaa Amihere. The thing is you couldn’t say all those things to our faces when you met us,” she stated.

The troll who struck with shock replied saying;



“Where did you get that? Twitter is a different world all together. It’s just agenda.”



Analyzing how these events unfolded scores of twitter users have shared their varied views on the matter.



Nana Aba: when you you write this hey Serwaa …………



Me: https://t.co/X3K8SUptQB pic.twitter.com/R0GD0F3Aeu — a (@__abeiks) November 14, 2021

I was about to tweet at Nana Aba but I just realized that I have been blocked.... Lol pic.twitter.com/jduNiP89xF — Adepa Ama ???? (@Etwepaa) November 6, 2021

Nana Aba vs Twitter 'agenda boy' ????????????????



pic.twitter.com/qbz5kLIUei — Eli Kofi???????? (@eli___k) November 14, 2021

Omo, May you grab your enemies like how Nana Aba just did to this Chairman????????????????pic.twitter.com/vKZuekqlNI — ????????Mempeasem Assembly Man????(CertifiedLottoPlug ) (@Bonty_Official_) November 14, 2021

Nana Aba just dropped one Twitter Agenda guy video on her Facebook page ???? chale I can't stop laughing... just waiting for Nana Aba to post that video here ???????? chairman always dragging Nana Aba but Madam also pulled receipt when chairman went to audition ???????? — Ràinfáll Gh???? (@UptownRainfall) November 14, 2021

Nana aba too wetin,we all dey drag people. Kalyjay dragged SHATTA WALE yet he allowed him to host him on his space . Twitter agenda is twitter agenda. — Dede???????????? (@shattadede) November 14, 2021

Imagine politicians pulling receipts on you girls before coming to your shows, someone tell Nana Aba, Serwaa and Bridget Otoo that what they did to the guy was below belt and unprofessional!! — Target Kojo Black ???????????? (@TargetBlack7) November 14, 2021

So this guy stand there make Nana Aba den en squad intimidate am? How this guy no pull all Nana Aba en yawa commot? From fake Manchester United stadium pictures to fake car gifts etc! Damn I wish I was this guy, like we all go dirty wanna body for there!????pic.twitter.com/Bp69imOfEZ — Jesus is our Lord & Saviour ???????? (@GhanaSocialU) November 14, 2021

The funny part be say he bizz Nana Aba where she picked that from…Nana Aba too dey the different world some o bro ???????????????????????? — Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy)???? (@kwaku_majesty_) November 14, 2021

They were not going to Pick him Anyways so As Nana Aba pulled the tweets least he could have done was walk out and go home



But no .. then he still dey explain ???????? — kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) November 14, 2021

You guys gassing Nana Aba thinking she’s will connect you to government work ? Payroll is full, if you think I’m lying ask her errand boys who sold Bongo out..???? — Target Kojo Black ???????????? (@TargetBlack7) November 14, 2021

I just watched the Nana Aba’s video with the agenda boy. Now I won’t troll anyone again because I will be going to Tv3 talented kids next year. — Yesu (@ghanayesu_) November 14, 2021

The time chairman was busy dragging Nana Aba here & there he didn't think a time like this will come ???????? ... Chairman said Twitter is different world ???????? sia keka sei ???????? — Ràinfáll Gh???? (@UptownRainfall) November 14, 2021

Nana Aba should’ve laid him on her table and lash him paaaa… Twitter is a different world s3n?? ???????????????? — Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy)???? (@kwaku_majesty_) November 14, 2021

You sit on twitter to speak nonsense about people and when you meet them in real life, you can't talk????????????Nana Aba just posted a video of a guy who constantly insults her, Serwaa Amihere, Lydia and Bridget Otoo here on facebook. — Winny???? (@__winnefred) November 14, 2021

The Bongo Ideas guy is going to be popular than the winner of Last Years edition walahi. There is grace in every disgrace. Nana Aba help am sef — Twilight????????????‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) November 14, 2021