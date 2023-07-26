This is why some Muslim youths burnt Davido’s picture

Nigerian singer, Davido

Some aggrieved youths have taken to the streets of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in Nigeria, to demonstrate their grievances against the controversial video Davido recently shared on his Twitter account.

One can recall that Davido came under severe criticism after sharing a clip of his signee, Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo’, which captures people praying and dancing in front of a mosque.



Some prominent Nigerian Muslims including a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, Senator Shehu Sani, and actor, Ali Nuhi, have since asked Davido to take down the video and apologize to Muslims for “disrespecting” their religion.



The singer eventually bowed to the demands after 48 hours and deleted the video.

However, in a video making the rounds on social media, some youths in Maiduguri were seen setting on fire a poster of the singer as they demanded that the OBO crooner should apologize to the Muslim community.



