This old ‘lovey-dovey’ photo of McBrown and husband is serving couple goals

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown and husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah

Old photo of Nana Ama McBrown and hubby goes viral

Social media users congratulate McBrown and husband



McBrown, husband celebrated by fans



A viral image of celebrated actress, Nana Ama McBrown and husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah has sparked conversation on social media with many congratulating them for standing the test of time.



Love, just like wine, tastes better with age and behind every successful union lies years of sacrifice and dedication.



Married for five years, the Mensah family is listed among the power couples in the entertainment industry. Blessed with a 2-year-old daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, the family from time to time shares images of their private life on their socials.

McBrown and Maxwell have on several occasions been spotted at public events all loved-up. Right from matching outfits to vacations outside the country, fans have stated that the two are the real definition of couple goals.



Watch the photo below:







