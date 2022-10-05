2
Menu
Entertainment

'This one pain me' - Juliet Ibrahim reacts to Ekow Blankson’s death

Juliet Sad Juliet Ibrahim mourns Ekow Blankon

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has reacted to the death of veteran actor, Ekow Blankson, after his death was announced on October 3, 2022.

In a post she shared on Instagram, she explained that she was in pain while expressing shock at the sudden death of the actor.

She added hashtags that cited she was missing the veteran actor with whom she had called an angel who had gone too soon.

"This one pain me ooo. Ei Ekow Rest in peace dear friend #Angel #Youareloved #youaremissed #gonetoosoon #speechless"

Juliet joins the tall list of celebrities pouring in their condolence messages while expressing shock and disbelief at the kind actor’s death.

On October 3, 2022, it was announced on GhanaWeb that their Commercial Manager had passed in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The cause of death hasn't still been disclosed to the public.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)



Watch our latest programmes below:







ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US