This picture of Serwaa Amihere at age 10 gets tweeps talking about her age

Serwaa Amihere In Red Red Serwaa Amihere before and after

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has shared an image of herself at the tender age of ten while asserting that she has been wearing pearls since that time.

In a post shared on Twitter by the journalist, she wrote, “Been wearing pearls since I was 10.”

The photo captured Serwaa wearing pointed kitten heels, which she matched with a red two-piece channel stretch with short hair and a touch of lip gloss.

Although she mentioned that she was 10 years old in that picture, some social media users doubted her age.

According to the tweeps, she somehow looked between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

Her post comes after speculation was made that she could be pregnant after being captured in a video with a protruding belly.

In some videos and photos shared on social media platforms, the media personality went viral following the launch of her clothing line.

However, in one of the videos, netizens are confused about whether her protruding belly was just bloated or had a baby in it.

Her belly comes to contradict many of the pictures she has shared on her social media accounts, capturing her snatched tummy that reveals her curvy body.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
