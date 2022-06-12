'This shouldn't be a case for court' - A Plus wades into Afia and Wontumi's saga

Chairman Wontumi and actress Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwar sued

Chairman Wontumi demands an apology from popular actress



A Plus declares support for Afia Schwar



Ghanaian politician and businessman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi, has sued media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation and has asked for two million cedis in damages.



Afia, in a self-recorded video, claimed to have had a sexual relationship with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and also alleged that Wontumi passes out gas during their intimate encounter.



In a writ of summons dated June 9, 2022, the plaintiff indicated that the allegation made by Afia Schwar smeared his reputation and demanded an official apology and retraction plus GH¢2,000,000 in damages.

But reacting to the case, entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus who has promised to have Afia's back no matter the situation argued that Wontumi had blown the matter out of proportion by dragging his supposed ex-lover to court over her claim.



Speaking on United Showbiz on June 11, he intimated that it is normal for a man to pass out gas at the peak of lovemaking, a situation he has been caught in.



"I support Afia because this country called Ghana has not been fair to her. Yes, not because I have something against Chairman Wontumi...



"...Afia claims she had an affair with Chairman adding that he flatulates when they are making love, I would say it is normal, it is possible. This is not a case we must extend to court," he noted.



Background

In an Instagram post, Afia Schwarzenegger labelled a 47-year-old woman barren. Although she did not disclose the identity of her target, some concluded it was a staff of Wontumi Radio.



According to reports, the said staff was chosen ahead of Afia Schwarzenegger, who had earlier indicated she was joining the Accra-based radio station.



The decision to choose another over her, made her switch allegiance as she joined the campaign team of Wontumi’s contender in the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman race, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA).



After Wontumi was announced the winner of the contest, Afia Schwarzenegger poohpoohed his victory, causing a section of the public to chastise her for being ungrateful, considering that Chairman Wontumi once supported her during her father’s funeral. She later cast inuendoes, calling a fellow woman barren while stating that she [Afia] used to have sexual encounters with Wontumi.



“Now that I have your attention… I Queen Afia Schwarzenegger will never ever work with my ex regardless of the money involved. I can't disrespect my man like that. Aunty 2nd choice, you won nothing… You were offered what I rejected… Where were you when your boss sorry my ex was kissing my ass just for a logo? While you are at it, ask him how much he paid for just a picture... I'm not cheap like you…” she fumed on Instagram.

But Maurice Ampaw on Wontumi TV insisted that Afia Schwarzenegger was spewing lies. The lawyer threatened that Wontumi will soon press charges against the comedienne for smearing his hard-earned reputation.



See the video below:



