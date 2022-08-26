This throwback photo of 'buga' hitmaker, Kizz Daniel, will leave you speechless

Kizz Daniel and old pal

One look at the old photos of Nigerian popular artiste, Kizz Daniel will only let you appreciate how far the star has come.

The 'fine boy' musician, was anything but handsome years ago, and would not have gotten ladies swooning over him like does now.



Another look at Kizz Daniel's throwback photo reveals that he was not born rich or with a silver spoon in his mouth.



He looked very skinny, with the only noticeable part of his body being his huge eyes in his eye sockets. He also wore non-designer clothes.



He had to work hard and use his talent in order to get a breakthrough.

See more of his throwback photos below:







