1
Menu
Entertainment

This throwback photo of 'buga' hitmaker, Kizz Daniel, will leave you speechless

Kizz Daniels Old Photo Pp Kizz Daniel and old pal

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

One look at the old photos of Nigerian popular artiste, Kizz Daniel will only let you appreciate how far the star has come.

The 'fine boy' musician, was anything but handsome years ago, and would not have gotten ladies swooning over him like does now.

Another look at Kizz Daniel's throwback photo reveals that he was not born rich or with a silver spoon in his mouth.

He looked very skinny, with the only noticeable part of his body being his huge eyes in his eye sockets. He also wore non-designer clothes.

He had to work hard and use his talent in order to get a breakthrough.

See more of his throwback photos below:



Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Fire officer caught on CCTV shoplifting
Profile of Inusah Fuseini’s ‘embattled’ son
Major projects Akufo-Addo promised that may not come to pass
Hopeson Adorye jabs Atta Akyea over Bawumia
Inusah Fuseini's son breaks silence after US fraud allegations
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’