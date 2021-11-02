This video of Kumawood actor Sunsum and his grandmother proves ‘blood is thicker than water’

• Sunsum pays visit to grandmother in the village

Ever wondered where Kumawood Actor, Sunsum Ahuofedua inherited his unique eyes from?



Think no further as it is an inherited trait that runs through his bloodline.



This is a clear case of a Twi adage that says ‘okoto nwo anoma’ which translates to ‘a crab does not bring forth a bird’.

In a video making rounds on social media, the striking semblance between Sunsum and his grandmother proves that indeed ‘a crab does not give birth to a bird’.



In the said video, Sunsum who paid a visit to his grandmother in the village was captured vibing and conversing with her grandmother.



An effortless look at both of them brings out their striking resemblance.



One can recall that Sumsum once lamented how his bulging eyes negatively impacted his career.



Sometime in 2018, Sunsum disclosed that actresses refused to kiss him in movie roles because of his looks.

Watch the video below



