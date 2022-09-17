This week on Miss Malaika Ghana – Our Culture, Our Heritage!!

A photo of as performance on the Miss Maliaka stage

Source: Miss Malaika Ghana

In an immature society culture is an import; for a mature one it is native manufacture that eventually becomes an export. - Northrop Frye.

How well do you know your Culture? Did you know there is a correlative relationship between Culture and Tourism? How best can you place the Ghanaian Culture to improve tourism in Ghana? If your answer to any of these questions is in the negative, then this episode is curated just for you!



The Miss Malaika Emerald delegates introduce you to the stupendously rich and gorgeous Ghanaian culture on this episode.



The sweet and soothing sound of traditional melodies, the feet and hands adorned with colorful beads hitting the grounds with movements in unison, the palms kissing to create sound. The beating of the drums and the vocal harmonies, the beautiful display of traditional apparels with nothing less than pride beaming on their little angelic faces….. Indeed, it is an amazing spectacle of a sight to behold.



Join the ladies as they take you through a ‘journey of return’. A journey where beautiful Ghanaian women from diverse cultural backgrounds make it their mission to give you a reason to choose Ghana or recommend it as the next tourism destination.



Get ready to learn more about Ghanaian foods, where to visit during Christmas, folklore, our music and dance, festivals, our kings and queens, fashion, and our historic/tourist sites. Indeed we are a land of many, a land of diverse cultures.

And diversity they say is the spice of life!



