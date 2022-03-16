0
Menu
Entertainment

This week on Moans & Cuddles: Moving on after the death of a partner

Video Archive
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Next on Moans & Cuddles, Paula Amma Broni sits with Counsellor Kweku Adumatta and television presenter, Aba Sakyiwaa to discuss how a bereaved spouse can handle the death of their partner.

As the Holy book says, only death can separate a married couple but when is the time right to move on after the death of a wife or husband.

Can one ever heal considering the pain that comes with losing a loved one?

Renowned Counsellor, Mr Adumatta sends advice to persons dealing with the loss of their spouse as well as how best they can relate with friends and family during the trying period.

The full episode of this impactful series premieres on Thursday, March 17, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game
Otto Addo invites 27 players for Nigeria clash - Reports
Government backtracks on 5 interchanges promise for Kumasi
Judge advises Barker-Vormawor
Supreme Court appears too partisan – Arthur K
Minority shoots down loan approval over SC ruling
Suhuyini tackles Sarkodie over zoom calls comment
Mahama is the richest person in NDC – Kennedy Agyapong
Adongo teases Supreme Court
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecies on ‘Umuofia’
Related Articles: