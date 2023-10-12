This work is evil; it breeds enemies – Abass Sariki advises notorious landguard

Abass Giwa Sariki is a popular Ghanaian businessman

Popular Ghanaian businessman, Abass Sariki, has issued a piece of advice to a popular landguard who was present at his birthday party.

While having a good time with close family and friends at his Sowutuom residence, Abass Sariki seized a moment to advise a certain Bello, who is noted for hooliganism.



His statements, mixed with seriousness and a bit of humour, tackled the popular landguard, who seems to have been in the profession for several years.



He asked the young man to quit the profession which according to him is evil and breeds a lot of enemies.



“Land guards should stop doing this work. I pray for these landguards to stop the work. I am seriously praying for you to stop land guard work. (Turns and points at Bello) This work is not good oo Bello. It is very bad. This work dey give more enemies o. anywhere you go pass, Bello. So, Bello adey pray for you,” he stated.



In response, Bello laughed and tried to hide his face from being captured by the cameras.



It can be recalled that Abass Sariki, who had also been in the landguard profession, described it as one of his greatest regrets.

He said he was unable to accomplish all the good things he wanted for himself.



Abass Sariki also recounted moments where he almost died from being in such a profession.



Watch the video below:





