Those claiming I’m not relevant in the music aren’t my fans – Ayesem

Ayesem

Ghanaian musician, Ayesem known in real life as Stephen Siaw has fumed at those who ask him on social media if he’s still doing music actively.

“If someone asks whether I’m still doing music, it should tell you that the person is not a fan because all my fans know that I’m still doing music and when I release songs, they know,” he answered.



“Every fan of mine knows when I’m about to drop a song or just released a song so maybe those who ask such a question aren’t my fans. Maybe the person doesn’t follow me and it might even make such people follow my works,” he said as monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Ayesem explained on the Kastle Drive Show that it’s quite surprising for someone to suggest that he’s not actively relevant in the music scene after embarking on his teenage pregnancy advocacy at senior high schools.

He added on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM “This tells you that the person is not paying attention to me or the person isn’t just a fan and besides, not everyone can be a fan of me because everyone has got an artiste that they support."



He ended" “But to me, those who say that can also become a fan going forward for them to get close to the artiste and realize that the guy is actually working hard so such comments can never come from someone who is a fan of Ayesem”.