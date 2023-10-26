Those who claim to love us are the same people ‘poisoning’ us to our bosses, wives - Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu

Popular Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, has called on the members of the public to be wary of the people they choose as friends because they could be sabotaging them behind the scenes.

According to him, most people have the perception that their friends within their circles cannot snitch on them but reality opposes that notion sometimes.



The actor noted that those who claim to love and show affection towards others are the same people who could be working behind the scenes to cause one’s downfall hence care should be taken in how one deals with friends.



In a video shared on his social media page, Kwaku Manu said, “There are people when they meet you, they would claim to be your fan. They can go to the extent of showing pictures just to prove that they love you yet when they are your enemies. It is not only those who hate you will poison you. Those we have amicable relationships with and rely upon are the ones who poison us to our bosses and girlfriends behind the scenes. They are the ones who speak ill of us to our husbands and wives.”



Kwaku Manu continued: “How can your own friend disclose the residence of your girlfriend to your wife? Your friend can take your girlfriend's number from your phone and be telling her negative stuff about you, why?"



He also said that people should thank their enemies because their criticisms help to shape their lives and make them strive to achieve higher heights in order to put them to shame.

“So sometimes we should appreciate our enemies because they help us grow in life. I really appreciate my enemies because they have helped me to get to where I am today and they keep me on my toes all the time.”



The motive behind Kwaku Manu’s admonishment is not known, however, it comes at a time when reports have become rife that fellow Kumawood actress, Nana Ama McBrown’s marriage with her husband, Maxwell Mensah is on the brink of collapse.



Although Kwaku Manu did not mention McBrown’s name, some netizens believe that he is speaking in relation to McBrown’s divorce rumors.



Watch the video below





SB/BB



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



