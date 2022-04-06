6
Three Nigerian artistes who gained fame by coming to Ghana

Wed, 6 Apr 2022

Ghana for a long time has had a bond with Nigeria and has become a hub for many Nigerians who are also seeking greener pastures.

The Ghana-Nigeria bond for years has gone beyond music, acting, football and more.

This is why some Nigerian artistes for years have capitalised on growing their brands in Ghana instead of in Nigeria because of the competitive market to blow.

Nigerian artiste like Patoranking and Mr Eazi before their music career took of lived their life and had their education in Ghana.

However, these artists haven’t forgotten and have always celebrated Ghana in interviews and as part of their success stories.

Many of them still come back from time to time to spend time with the families they have built connections.

Below are three top Nigerian stars whose success stories started in Ghana:

Mr Eazi



At age 16, Mr Eazi relocated to Ghana to further his education, enrolling in the mechanical engineering program at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he began booking artists to perform at college parties.

Patoranking



Dancehall musician Patoranking disclosed how Ghana helped him shape his career at the media and stakeholders launch of his album GOE (God Over Everything) at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra in 2017.

Patoranking was thankful to Ghanaians for supporting his music career and also revealed that he came to Ghana to pursue his education and music career.

He disclosed that although he dropped out of school along the line, his passion for music kept him on the streets of Accra.

Burna Boy

