Three collaborations between African artistes that would be a hit if realized

African music has over the years taken the world by storm with its unique genres particularly, Afrobeats. Globally, artistes like Burnaboy, Wizkid, Davido, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shattawale and a whole lot more, have made impacts with their different genres.

While many love and appreciate their distinct individual uniqueness, collaborations between them always garner more love, attention and enthusiasm from fans.



Over the years, Nigeria and Ghana have formed close bonds in the music industry with some of the biggest artistes in both countries coming together to create magic.



When it comes to collaborations between Africa and other continents, no one ever thought Shattawale and Beyonce would have a collaboration that would take the world by storm, but that collaboration was welcomed by fans all over the world and the shock was real.



The year 2010 to 2015 saw the likes of Wizkid, Sarkodie, Davido, and R2bees coming together to produce hit after hit that still have people grooving today. The different voices coming together to create something magical always got the fans.



Years later, new artistes have hit the African continent and like those who set forth before them, they are making it on the international front.

The likes of Gyakie, Omah Lay, Black Sheriff, MHB, Dajud, Fireboy, Joeboy, Asake and many more are selling the continent’s music individually, but collaborations between them and more artistes yet to be mentioned would take the world by storm.



These collaborations between artistes from different African countries are likely to take over the world should they ever happen.



Asake and Angelique Kidjo



Asake is the latest kid on the music block in Nigeria. His style and art have won him fans and loved ones who are excited to see what more he would bring. He’s an Afro pop and Afrobeat musician who sings in his local Yoruba language with English infused every now and then.



His smooth voice and his up-tempo Afro and Amapiano- styled beat make him a solid candidate for a possible collaboration with multiple award-winning artiste Angelique Kidjo.

Angelique has been in the music industry as far as 1992. A collaboration with Asake would not only promote a legend and an ‘upcoming legend’ narrative but would also produce a beautiful sound of indigenous African language since Angelique is Beninois and sings in her local language and French.



It is possible for the two acts to produce a hit. It could be another Nigerian-Benin collaboration to anticipate.



Black Sherif and Olamide



Ghana and Nigeria have always come together to produce hit after hit over the years. Voice, indigenous language and different styles of delivery have brought up number one songs like ‘Activate’ by Davido and Stonebwoy, ‘Mad over you’ by Sarkodie and Runtown, and ‘Je m’appelle’ by Davido and Darkovibes.



Black Sheriff blew in Ghana with his indigenous different style of trap. In a blink of an eye, he had shot to fame and did a collaboration with Burnaboy. Black Sherif’s style is different and he is yet to have a bad song. Nigeria’s Olamide would be a good fit for a second collaboration with a Nigerian.

Olamide has been active since 2010 and his years of experience and distinct indigenous lyrics would be a perfect match with Black Sherif’s.



Olamide records in English and Yoruba while Black Sheriff records in English and Asante Twi. The two coming together for a collaboration should be something fans can anticipate as the distinct rhythm of the two merging will be an amazing sound one can only dream of for now.



Burnaboy and Nasty C



Burnaboy took Africa by storm when he started out. Fans loved him and then he went on a hiatus. No one heard from him and then like he never left he came back with hit after hit expanding his fame globally. No one can talk down his talent. His different style attributed to Nigerian legend Fela Kuti makes him a perfect candidate for a collaboration with South African Nasty C.



Nasty C is a rapper whose flow would easily make sense on just about any feature. His beautiful flow in English would match Burnaboys unchartered way of making music in both Yoruba and English.

Again, Nasty C infuses some singing in his rap flows that would easily synchronize with Burnaboys style. Nasty C’s singing at the end of his raps could be the perfect intro for Burnaboy’s feature on a song.



While these are just possibilities, it is not an exhaustive list. Should any of these collaborations be realized, the music and entertainment scene would have a field day as good music would be reigning once again. Hopefully, one of these collaborations happens.