Three major things Arnold said that angered Shatta Wale on United Showbiz

• Shatta Wale is likely to strike out the words "inconsistent" and "confused" from his dictionary following his banter with showbiz pundit Arnold

• Arnold repeatedly used these words that clearly provoked Shatta Wale to the point of him threatening to throw punches



• Arnold’s refusal to apologize for certain comments also triggered the crazy side of the dancehall artiste



From an analysis of the weekend banter between entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, we picked out three instances and statements that drove Shatta Wale wild during UTV’s United Showbiz show's June 12, 2021 edition.



In all what was said during Arnold’s submission, Shatta Wale was angered by certain descriptions the pundit associated him with and more so, how repeatedly they were used.



GhanaWeb takes a look at some statements Arnold made that drove Shatta Wale crazy



Arnold stressing on Shatta Wale’s ‘inconsistency’

The entertainment pundit stood by his words despite the intimidating composure Shatta Wale kept throughout the show.



It was noticed that each time Arnold in his statements mentions the word ‘inconsistent’, the Shatta Movement, SM, boss’s anger heightens.



Arnold had at a point expressed disappointment at what he described as the ‘fickle’ nature of the dancehall artiste especially with regards to his statements.



He pointed out the ‘wavering’ nature of Shatta several times on the show and cited instances where he contradicted himself and this infuriated the SM boss.







Arnold’s refusal to apologize and using the word ‘Hwe’ which means ‘look’.

Arnold’s refusal to apologize despite several attempts by Shatta Wale to have him do so, infuriated him.



The entertainment pundit was pressured several times during the show to apologize over supposedly ‘disrespectful’ comments about Shatta’s ‘State of the Industry’ address.



In the course of the show, Shatta even said it would have been appropriate for Arnold to kneel down and ask for his forgiveness over such comments.



It was in this instance that Arnold also responded by exclaiming ‘Hwe’! which translates to ‘Look’! or better still used to draw Shatta’s attention to his ‘distasteful comments.’



This comment from Arnold also triggered the bitter part of Shatta who also hit back by describing him as a nonentity and being disrespectful to his brand.





Arnold labelling Shatta a ‘confused artiste’



Unequivocally and without mincing words, Arnold labelled Shatta Wale a confused artiste several times while making submissions on UTV’s United Showbiz program.



Prior to this development, Arnold punched holes in the SM boss’s ‘State of the Industry Address’ delivered recently where he spoke about some measures that the SM boss said needed to be implemented to make Ghanaian music a force to reckon with on the international stage.



Shatta Wale had among other things, suggested that Ghana should create a single but unique music genre that should be projected onto the world market.



But disagreeing with the view, Asamoah-Baidoo said what the Ghanaian industry needs currently is not the adoption of a single music genre.



Arnold said the challenges that the industry faces transcended the creation of a music genre thereby citing ‘music digitization’ piracy and copyright and marketing of Ghanaian music as some major challenges that needs to be addressed.

It is as a result of this that Arnold described Shatta as a confused musician for putting forth ‘unrealistic’ points that do not really seek to address the pressing needs of the industry.



His statement triggered a harsh response from Shatta Wale who did not hesitate to shower the entertainment critic with insults.



