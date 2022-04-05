Three people Sam George has fought with on social media

Sam George and people he has tackled on social media

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has for a while cemented his name on the internet as one who wouldn't let any comment that will tarnish his reputation or bend his beliefs go untackled.



Quite recently, the legislator brawled with Shatta Wale, Pappy Kojo and famous social media troll, Bongo Ideas, otherwise known as Journalist Albert.



What triggered the altercation?

Shatta Wale



Controversial musician, Shatta Wale, and the Ningo Prampram MP threw jabs at each other and later made up, following a viral video of the musician kissing a man.



Shatta Wale was filmed kissing a Shatta Movement member called Kumordzie after dashing him a diamond chain. This triggered Sam George who is one of the MPs pushing for the passage of the LGBTQ+ bill aimed at criminalising the activities of the community.



The lawmaker subsequently concluded that Shatta Wale might have been under the influence of some "wrong leaves" as it is quite unusual to see two men kissing.



In response, Shatta Wale went on a ranting spree using unprintable words on the lawmaker and threatening him in parts.

The Shatta Movement boss later announced that he and Sam George have patched their differences.



Pappy Kojo



Another person who tried to draw attention to himself with a brawl with Sam George was musician Pappy Kojo.



Sam George and Pappy Kojo engaged in a social media ‘fight’ after the rapper on March 24, 2022, chastised the MP for bullying Deborah Vanessa sometime in July 2021.



This pushed Sam George to slam the artiste for being six months late - “like his music career” - in addressing an issue that has been long trashed.

The MP had early stated that he has little energy for a wannabe musician with a dead career. He rather would channel all his energy towards Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, the fallen cedi and the high fuel prices.



Journalist Albert



In an unexpected punch from Bongo Ideas, the famous social media troll after trolling Shatta Wale and other top media personalities channeled his energy towards Sam George.



The young man called out the Member of Parliament for downgrading himself and ‘beefing’ Ghanaian artistes when he should be attending to vital issues in his constituency.



The MP in a rebuttal slammed Albert Nathaniel Hyde (Bongo Ideas), describing him as having double standards and constant misbehaviour on Twitter shortly after Bongo’s post.

The Ningo Prampram lawmaker said Bongo Ideas privately begged for his appearance on his Twitter Space yet had the nerve to call him irrelevant in public.



“I detest hypocrisy. You claim I am losing relevance and respect, yet you want me to be a guest on your space? I mean how? I would not normally show msgs in my DM but I need to let the world see your double standards. Or your msg was a mistake? Smh,” he replied.