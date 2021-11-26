Throwback: Photo of D-Black begging Rockstone to listen to his demo

D-Black with Reggie Rockstone

D-Black shares a throwback of himself

D-Black once begged Rockstone to listen to his demo



D-Black now a business mogul



Ghanaian rapper and business mogul, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, also known as D-Black has shared a throwback photo of himself begging Reggie Rockstone to listen to his demo.



The viral photo was shared on the rappers social media page. It was captioned: “Yup! That’s me at 17 years old begging @ReggieRockstone to listen to my demo”.

The picture captures a young innocent looking D-Black leaning next to Reggie Rockstone and posing for a picture. Beside him was a guy assumed to be his friend while the picture was taken by one Theo from the driver’s seat with Reggie Rockstone sitting in the passengers’ seat.



The business mogul is not new to sharing old pictures of himself to inspire his fans and to remind fans where he started from.



D-Black is known to many as the 'Enjoyment Minister' after his nude video with an unidentified lady surfaced online. He later released a song titled 'Enjoyment Minister' which has over a million views on YouTube.



The music producer owns different businesses. Apart from making music, he owns six companies that he manages which includes his record label. Businesses owned by him include Black Avenue Muzik, Live Wire Events, Oasis Lounge, Club Onyx and yet to be launched Enjoyment Radio and online radio.